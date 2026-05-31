MUMBAI: Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai released their second general merit list for admission to first-year degree programmes on Saturday, bringing relief to students scoring between 80% and 90% marks, although some colleges continued to maintain high cut-offs.

Degree colleges release second merit list, cut-offs drop

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The cut-offs for the science stream have bene lowered. For instance, Ruia College’s first merit list ended at 80% for the BSc Computer Science course. This has now dipped to 76%. Similarly, at St Xavier’s College, the science cut off dropped by 9% compared to the first list, but the arts cut-off has not changed.

A principal from a Vile Parle-based college said most students in the science stream pursue entrance examinations for engineering, and medical courses, which explains the drop in cut-offs in the second merit list in most colleges. Meanwhile, professional courses in science, such as bio-technology and computer science, have higher cut-offs compared to traditional courses.

The first merit list, which featured high thresholds, posed a challenge to average scorers. Courses like Bachelor in Accounts and Finance (BAF), Bachelor in Banking and Insurance (BBI) and Bachelor in Mass Media (BMM) have seen a surge in demand.

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{{^usCountry}} A principal of a South Mumbai College, said, “The actual cut-offs are slightly lower in commerce and professional courses. The trend appears to be consistent. The third merit list may bring further relief to students.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A principal of a South Mumbai College, said, “The actual cut-offs are slightly lower in commerce and professional courses. The trend appears to be consistent. The third merit list may bring further relief to students.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “Students’ perspectives have also evolved. There is no longer a heavy reliance on a few popular courses. A wide range of courses is now available, and students are exploring different options.”