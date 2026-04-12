Development plan must reflect changing needs: Bhide

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Saturday called for the city’s Development Plan (DP) to be aligned with the needs of emerging economic sectors, directing officials to factor in industries such as online food delivery and the gig economy.

BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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At a monthly review meeting with senior civic officials, Bhide emphasised the need to move beyond traditional planning frameworks and incorporate infrastructure and amenities that support new-age businesses, urging the officials to work towards facilitating the same. She also asked officials to draft a comprehensive policy for land reserved for public amenities and to map such parcels using GIS (Geographic Information System) technology.

Reviewing civic works, Bhide directed that all road projects crossing 70 percent completion be finished before June 1. Officials were also instructed to ensure that incomplete road works are made safe and accessible for vehicular movement during the monsoon.

She further stressed the need for preventive measures ahead of the rains, including covering all manholes and installing safety grilles to avoid accidents. Utility lines and service networks must also be safeguarded and kept functional during ongoing infrastructure works, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the issue of chronic flooding, Bhide asked officials to prepare a long-term action plan with clear timelines. “Even if it is not feasible to implement this plan this year, the necessary work can be executed before the onset of the next monsoon season. A specific methodology for this purpose should be established, and the requisite timeline for its completion should be determined,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the issue of chronic flooding, Bhide asked officials to prepare a long-term action plan with clear timelines. “Even if it is not feasible to implement this plan this year, the necessary work can be executed before the onset of the next monsoon season. A specific methodology for this purpose should be established, and the requisite timeline for its completion should be determined,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to maintain regular communication with elected representatives, provide timely updates, and act on their suggestions. Drawing from the administration’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, she underscored the importance of proactive and transparent information-sharing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commissioner also directed officials to maintain regular communication with elected representatives, provide timely updates, and act on their suggestions. Drawing from the administration’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, she underscored the importance of proactive and transparent information-sharing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We were able to achieve success during the COVID-19 pandemic precisely because the administration proactively, objectively, and consistently made information available on its own initiative,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were able to achieve success during the COVID-19 pandemic precisely because the administration proactively, objectively, and consistently made information available on its own initiative,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhide asked assistant commissioners to conduct regular joint site visits with elected representatives to review sanitation, and stressed better coordination between ward offices and implementing agencies. She also announced that one Saturday every month will be dedicated to reviewing innovative civic initiatives and proposals.

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