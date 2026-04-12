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Development plan must reflect changing needs: Bhide

At a monthly review meeting with senior civic officials, Bhide emphasised the need to move beyond traditional planning frameworks and incorporate infrastructure and amenities that support new-age businesses, urging the officials to work towards facilitating the same

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Saturday called for the city’s Development Plan (DP) to be aligned with the needs of emerging economic sectors, directing officials to factor in industries such as online food delivery and the gig economy.

BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

At a monthly review meeting with senior civic officials, Bhide emphasised the need to move beyond traditional planning frameworks and incorporate infrastructure and amenities that support new-age businesses, urging the officials to work towards facilitating the same. She also asked officials to draft a comprehensive policy for land reserved for public amenities and to map such parcels using GIS (Geographic Information System) technology.

Reviewing civic works, Bhide directed that all road projects crossing 70 percent completion be finished before June 1. Officials were also instructed to ensure that incomplete road works are made safe and accessible for vehicular movement during the monsoon.

She further stressed the need for preventive measures ahead of the rains, including covering all manholes and installing safety grilles to avoid accidents. Utility lines and service networks must also be safeguarded and kept functional during ongoing infrastructure works, she said.

Bhide asked assistant commissioners to conduct regular joint site visits with elected representatives to review sanitation, and stressed better coordination between ward offices and implementing agencies. She also announced that one Saturday every month will be dedicated to reviewing innovative civic initiatives and proposals.

 
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