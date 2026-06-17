Mumbai: Amid growing concerns over the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers following attacks on vessels in West Asia, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has launched e-Navik 24x7, a digital grievance redressal platform that will allow seafarers, shipping firms and recruitment agencies to lodge and track complaints in real time.

DG shipping rolls out 24x7 grievance portal for Indian seafarers

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The platform was introduced around 10 days ago and the DGS is currently training ship crews, shipping companies and recruitment agencies to use it. The launch comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia. DGS data shows that four incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels and 19 involving foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew have been reported in the region. Seven crew members have died, one is presumed dead and four have been injured.

Officials also said 539 Indian seafarers are currently onboard Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region, including 325 west of the Strait of Hormuz and 214 in the Gulf of Oman.Officials said complaints are currently received through several channels, including calls to officials, the DG Shipping communication centre, social media posts, unions and shipping companies. The new system aims to bring all complaints under a single digital platform.

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{{^usCountry}} “Now all complaints will be monitored virtually by us,’’ a senior DGS official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now all complaints will be monitored virtually by us,’’ a senior DGS official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The platform allows every complaint to be assigned a unique ticket number, enabling status tracking, automated acknowledgements, escalation monitoring and complete audit trails.

According to officials, the system will handle complaints related to recruitment and placement services, wage disputes, abandonment, arrests and detention, fraudulent certification, missing seafarers, welfare concerns and complaints against recruitment agencies.

The DGS said the initiative supports Maritime India Vision 2030, under which India aims to increase its share of the global seafaring workforce. India currently has over 7.5 lakh registered seafarers, with more than 3.2 lakh employed on ships worldwide.

Manoj Yadav, general secretary of the Forward Seamen Union of India, welcomed measures aimed at helping seafarers but stressed that implementation remains key.

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“The DGS keeps issuing four circulars and new policies every month. What matters in the end is action,” Yadav said.