Dharavi’s Shahu Nagar residents demand stay on eviction

MUMBAI: The future of 1,000-odd families in Dharavi pivots on a verbal assurance offered by the company shaping one of Mumbai’s largest urban renewal projects.

Mumbai, India. June 11, 2026 - Residents of the Shahu Nagar area, outside their buildings in the Dharavi redevelopment, were asked to shift out of the building during the week. Mumbai, India. June 11, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

After being served notices to vacate their homes without a written agreement confirming their rehabilitation, residents of Shahu Nagar on Friday took a delegation to the BMC, which owns the land on which they live, and member of Parliament Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), demanding a stay on the seven-day notice served on them to vacate their homes.

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MLA from Dharavi, Jyoti Gaikwad, who accompanied the delegation, said residents have been assured by the BMC that they would not have to vacate until they are provided details on rehabilitation and the size of their new homes, among other things. “How can people shift on oral assurances, particularly with the monsoon imminent and the new academic year beginning?” Gaikwad told HT.

A senior BMC official said notices were served on residents according to the procedure mandated by DRP project approvals from the government. “The delegation has placed their demands before the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. SPV Navbharat has assured a meeting where project details will be presented.”

Residents of 45 buildings in Shahu Nagar were taken aback on June 10, when they were served eviction notices. According to the notice, they can either shift to transit accommodation near the Dharavi bus depot or accept a monthly rental of ₹22,000 for those occupying 275-sq ft homes and ₹30,000 monthly rental for homes of 375 sq ft.

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{{^usCountry}} Many resident refused to accept the notices, blocking officials from entering their buildings. “Some officials tried to stick the notices on doors and even inside some homes. Due to the presence of security guards, some residents were cowed into accepting the eviction notices,” said Shekhar Todankar, a local resident. Subsequently, residents also received notices via Speed Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many resident refused to accept the notices, blocking officials from entering their buildings. “Some officials tried to stick the notices on doors and even inside some homes. Due to the presence of security guards, some residents were cowed into accepting the eviction notices,” said Shekhar Todankar, a local resident. Subsequently, residents also received notices via Speed Post. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents say they are not opposing the Dharavi redevelopment project; they are merely demanding a written agreement with Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), the special purpose vehicle comprising the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra, to secure their future.

“Our colony is located near Mahim station, with easy access to schools and colleges. Renting a house in Mahim west could cost anywhere between ₹40-50,000 per month for a one-room kitchen. The transit accommodation alternative is located in an unsafe area,” said Harish Lekhak, a member of the Rajarshi Shahu Nagar Vikas Samiti, a residents’ body. “Our rights are being denied by being lumped into projects over which we have no say or written information.”

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Vipin Paliwal, secretary of the DRP, told HT that the Shahu Nagar land belongs to the BMC and the residents fall under the “renewal category”. “This is part of the first phase of the project. “Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited is willing to sign individual contracts with residents once they offer to move out,” he said.

Paliwal added, “We have been in discussions with residents, and residents will get minimum 500 sq ft houses as per government policy.” He said the company has offered transit accommodation of 400 sq ft and 300 sq ft, ready-to-move MHADA flats. A meeting will be held with residents to inform them about the project,’ he added.