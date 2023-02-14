Dial 112: Navi Mumbai cops launch awareness campaign

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police on Monday launched a three-day campaign to spread awareness on Dial 112 helpline.

Inaugurating the campaign, #AlertNaviMumbaikar, police commissioner Milind Bharambe said, “Even as the service is available from April 2021, there is little awareness among the people. Hence, we decided to organise a special campaign to spread the knowledge about the existence of such an emergency number.”

The police will use 41,500 posters and five vehicles for the campaign.

“Everyone knows the emergency number of the US is 911, but no one knows that we, too, are in the process of getting a similar service that is 112. As of now only police services are integrated, but eventually, we will have fire and ambulance too and after that even the road authorities and highway safety patrol will be integrated. This number will eventually be implemented on a national level and act as a single emergency number,” Kulwant Sarangal, state additional director general of police (law and order), said.

Sarangal said on a daily basis, 112 helpline receive around 12,000 calls, of which only 3,000 need action. “Our focus is to reduce the response time, especially in the rural areas,” he added.

Currently, the helpline has two call centres—Mahape and Nagpur. “An emergency call is first received at the call centre and then directed towards the control room of the respective commissionerate,” Girish Thakare, assistant commissioner of police (wireless), said.

The emergency service is also available through citizen portal dial112.mahapolice.gov.in, citizen mobile app, @112Maharashtra Twitter handle and Facebook page, maharashtra.dial112@maharashtra.gov.in and WhatsApp number: 8591903112.

Navi Mumbai fourth in quick response

Navi Mumbai has emerged as the fourth quickest commissionerate in the state with a response time of 5.28 minutes to emergency calls on 112 helpline. As per the statistics of January, Mira Bhayandar was in the first place with an average response time of 3.49 minutes, followed by Thane city with 4.17 minutes and Raigad with 4.52 minutes.

