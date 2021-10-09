Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Diesel price crosses 100-mark in Mumbai, 4 months after petrol jumped over 100
mumbai news

Diesel price crosses 100-mark in Mumbai, 4 months after petrol jumped over 100

Diesel price on Saturday crossed the ₹100-mark in Mumbai at ₹100
The highest price of petrol is at Parbhani in Maharashtra at 112.39 per litre (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 12:34 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar

Diesel price on Saturday crossed the 100-mark in Mumbai at 100.29, up from 99.92 on Friday. The price of petrol is also inching towards 110 per litre with its current price at 109.83. In Mumbai, petrol crossed the 100 mark on May 29, 2021.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Thane and Navi Mumbai are 109.97 and 100.42 per litre, respectively.

The highest price of petrol is at Parbhani in Maharashtra at 112.39 per litre. Diesel is the costliest in Amravati at 101.83 a litre. According to oil marketing companies, the hike in the price of fuel is related to a rise in global crude prices.

Prices of petrol and diesel, along with LPG cylinders used for cooking in homes, have substantially increased in the last 18 months ever since the first lockdown in the country was announced in March 2020. Earlier this week, Mahanagar Gas also hiked the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 2 each.

On the other hand, transporters are planning an emergency meeting to discuss the hike of diesel price on Monday. This comes as the majority of the transportation takes place using diesel vehicles. The increase in fuel prices directly increases goods transportation charges resulting in price rise across several sectors.

