MUMBAI: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday backed 15-year-old Ruchika Singh, who has been booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and questioned whether similar legal action would be taken against members of the BJP’s IT cell, whom he accused of routinely using abusive and derogatory language on social media against women, opposition leaders, students and others seeking accountability.

Dipke questions FIR against Ruchika Singh, asks if same yardstick will apply to BJP IT cell members for using abusive language

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Dipke alleged that BJP IT cell members had for years used “reprehensible” language against women while many of them prominently displayed “Followed by PM Modi” in their social media biographies.

His remarks came after Ruchika Singh, a resident of Noida, was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducive to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was registered at the Expressway police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Ghaziabad-based lawyer Smriti Singh.

In videos that went viral on social media, Ruchika, who was angry over lack of accountability from the government and police brutality on peaceful protesters, was seen using abusive language against the PM while participating in a students’ protest at Jantar Mantar. After the case was registered, the 15-year-old issued a public apology, calling it her “first and last mistake”.

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that he was forgiving all those who had abused him during the students’ protest. Responding to the development, Dipke questioned what he described as an inconsistency in the application of the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that he was forgiving all those who had abused him during the students’ protest. Responding to the development, Dipke questioned what he described as an inconsistency in the application of the law. {{/usCountry}}

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“If criminal cases are now being filed over the use of abusive language, when will similar action be taken against members of the BJP’s IT cell, who for years have subjected women to vile, misogynistic abuse on social media?” he said in a video statement posted on his X account.

Describing the language allegedly used by BJP IT cell members against women as “utterly reprehensible”, Dipke said they had shown no respect for women. “Yet many of them proudly displayed ‘Followed by PM Modi’ in their social media profiles. If abusive language is now being treated as grounds for criminal prosecution, then why has the same standard not been applied to them?” he asked.

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Defending Ruchika, Dipke also referred to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali inside Parliament in September 2023, during which Bidhuri was widely criticised for using communal slurs and abusive language. He also cited a widely circulated video in which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was allegedly seen using abusive language towards an ANI cameraperson.

“What exactly is happening? Are there two sets of laws in this country, one for young people and another for those associated with the BJP and its leaders?” he asked, questioning the action against the young protester.

Dipke further argued that while the use of abusive language was objectionable, it was not in itself a crime. “It may be wrong and people can be counselled not to use such language. But if this is indeed the standard being adopted, then by the same logic the maximum number of cases would have to be registered against BJP IT cell members and BJP leaders,” he said.

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The BJP rejected Dipke’s allegations, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already announced that students who had abused him would be forgiven and denying his claim that BJP IT cell members abuse women on social media.

“First of all, Modi ji has already announced that he is forgiving all the students who abused him. Secondly, BJP IT cell members do not abuse women on social media. One cannot justify one’s own actions by arguing that others are also doing the same,” said Keshav Upadhye, vice-president, Maharashtra BJP.

Dipke unwell

Dipke complained of uneasiness and vomited on Saturday morning while meeting visitors in the parking area of his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He had come downstairs around 11.45 am to meet a group of people waiting for him. During the interaction, he began feeling restless and moved to the rear of the building, where he vomited.

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He later returned to his residence without speaking to journalists who had been waiting to meet him. His father, Bhagwan Dipke, confirmed the incident and said a doctor had been called to examine him.

During the protests at Jantar Mantar on July 25, Dipke had said that he had been diagnosed with typhoid.