MUMBAI: The director of a drug rehabilitation centre in the northern suburbs, his wife and two employees have been charged with raping a minor girl. They have also been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. All the accused are absconding. Director of rehab centre booked for raping minor, absconding

Police said the director allegedly raped the 16-year-old, who had been admitted to the centre. When the girl got pregnant, his wife gave her a tablet so that she would have a miscarriage. The two employees have been booked for making sexual advances.

“We have registered a case on the complaint filed by a 16-year-old girl, who has also alleged that another girl was sexually assaulted by the accused,” said a police officer.

Police said the accused sexually assaulted the minor girl and her friend several times between January 2024 and February, 2025. He also threatened them, to keep them from reporting the abuse.

However, when she suspected she was pregnant, she told the woman director, the wife of her alleged abuser, about the rape and assault. After a medical examination, the woman director administered the girl pills to trigger a miscarriage.

“We have registered an offence of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. We are searching for the accused,” said a police officer.