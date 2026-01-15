Who is Nisha Verma? Indian-origin doctor goes viral for her response to if 'men can get pregnant'

An Indian-origin obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Nisha Verma, went viral for her response to whether men can become pregnant. She refused to give a direct answer to being asked “if men can get pregnant" first by Senator Ashley Moody and then by Senator Josh Hawley during a Senate hearing on abortion. Dr Nisha Verma is an Atlanta-based obstetrician and gynaecologist. (X/@america)

During the HELP Committee hearing titled "Protecting Women: Exposing the Dangers of Chemical Abortion Drugs," Hawley asked Verma, "Do you think men can get pregnant?" citing her response to the same question asked by Moody.

Instead of a yes or no answer, Verma said, "I hesitated there… of how the conversation was going or what the goal was," adding, "I do take care of patients with different identities."

Hawley responded, “The goal is to establish a biological reality. This is about science and evidence. This is not a hypothetical question.”

Verma responded, “Science and evidence should guide medicine. But I also think yes or no questions like this are political tools.”

"You are called by the other side as an expert, and you are a doctor and you follow the science and evidence. Just want to know based on the evidence. Can men get pregnant? That's a yes or no question," Hawley said, insisting on a clear answer.

He later added, "You don't even acknowledge the basic reality that biological men don't get pregnant. There is a difference between biological men and biological women. I don't know how we can take you seriously and your claims to be a person of science."

Throughout the conversation, the senator kept asking, “Can men get pregnant?"