Dirty water from dumping ground in Ambernath affecting paddy fields, claim villagers
Most of the paddy fields from Jambhul, Ambivli (Chon) and Vasat villages are affected by the dirty water entering the fields from the nearby dumping ground used by the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC).
The villagers had complained to AMC earlier this month, asking to divert the water flow from the dumping ground. However, there was no action taken, the villagers claimed.
“The entire dirty water from the dumping ground is entering the paddy fields and accumulates there. The water from the field further flows to Ulhas River too,” said Parikshit Pisal, sarpanch of the Jambhul village who is also a farmer.
The dumping ground is located on the boundary of Jambhul village. Around 100 hectares of farmland is affected due to the dirty water from the dumping ground.
“My entire 2.5 acre farm land is destroyed due to the dirty water. Moreover, the stench is unbearable. The water from the dumping site flows into the nullah and further flows to the paddy fields. We have raised this issue several times but nothing was done,” said Mahesh Airekar, 32, another farmer from Ambivli (Chon) village.
The dumping site, which has been used since August last year, is a result of the closure of the dumping site at Ambernath Pipeline Road by the AMC, following the Bombay High Court order. The civic body randomly shifted its dumping activities to this new site at Chikhloli.
The new dumping site is not just affecting the nearby villages but also the high rises located nearby. Residents of the high rises had also complained about the stench and sewage water mixing with borewell water.
“We are tired of complaining about this issue to the civic body. The waste is dumped here without any treatment and the site is open. During monsoon, the entire area stinks,” said Tushar Bhamre, 35, a resident.
Suresh Patil, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “We have initiated the work of an underground drainage line that will help divert the waste water from the dumping site. The work will be finished in a week. Also, there is a joint project of both Ambernath and Badlapur cities planned for future waste management of these cities together.”
Around 800 trees to be cut to expand golf course in Kharghar
Social activists are once again worried about the massive damage likely to be caused to the environment following a notice issued by CIDCO seeking suggestions and objections to cut around 800 trees for its golf course expansion project. CIDCO is undertaking expansion of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course from the existing nine holes to an 18-hole facility equipped with state-of-the-art recreational amenities of international standards.
APMC traders go on one-day strike to protest against GST rates, plastic ban
Traders at the wholesale grains and spices markets of APMC went on a token one-day strike on Saturday to protest against the recent rationalisation of GST rates and issues thereof including levying of GST on unbranded package food items that were excluded earlier. Mohan Gurnani, chairman, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade, said, “The government has levied then.“ Though the levy is 5%, there will be a cumulative effect of 8-10%, he claimed.
Back from the war yet battling for a seat
It's been almost seven months since Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine returned to India, however, they are yet to find a seat for themselves in their homeland. Owing to the war that tore Ukraine apart, around 20,000 Indian students left their medical studies midway. This frustration led to around 250 students staging a protest outside the National Medical Commission in Delhi.
Delhi: MCD suspends 2 engineers after Alipur wall collapse, orders inquiry
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended two engineers pending inquiry after the wall collapse incident in Outer Delhi's Alipur that claimed five lives on Friday, said an MCD statement issued on Saturday. Five people were killed and nine others were injured after a portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village near Alipur on Friday afternoon, police said.
Booster dose necessary to beat residual effect of COVID-19: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the newly announced door-to-door and workplace booster dose vaccination drive will be crucial to curb the COVID-19 pandemic's residual effect, news agency PTI reported. The booster dose drive called 'Ghar Ghar Dastak' (Knock at every door) starting from Saturday has been planned by the central leadership to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, CM Bommai said.
