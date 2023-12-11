Disha Salian case: Indications of SIT inquiry out of BJP’s fear, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: While responding to the indications of possible SIT inquiry in the Disha Salian death case, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that it is the long-time strategy of the BJP to malign the image of the leader whom they fear. “Ye Dar Accha Hai (this fear is good),” said Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya, who was in Dubai to participate in an environmental summit last week on Sunday, attended the function by Ankit Prabhu in the Dindoshi area. While responding to the questions regarding the indications by the state government to set up SIT in the Disha Salian matter and his inquiry, Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government, saying they were doing all this out of fear. “Out of fear, BJP is conspiring in all these things. It is a long-time strategy of the BJP to malign the image of the opposition leader by leveling fake charges, allegations of corruption, etc.,” said Aaditya.

Indicating the allegations by the BJP against DCM Ajit Pawar before he joined the state government, Aaditya said, “We have many examples of this, but once the person whom BJP earlier charged with massive corruption in irrigation projects joins hands with BJP, the party makes him deputy chief minister in their government.”

He further said that every time the state legislature session begins, they (BJP) raise this issue and start a discussion of setting up SIT in the matter.

Aaditya Thackeray also ridiculed CM Eknath Shinde for driving the cleaning tractor on the beach. “CM Shinde calls our former corporators, and local leaders to threaten them to join him. If CM had called me, I would have told him the better way to clean the beaches of Mumbai,” said Aaditya.