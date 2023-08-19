Jaipur Express firing: Court allows RPF to question dismissed cop in Thane central jail

MUMBAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been given permission to question and record the statement of their dismissed constable Chentansinh Chaudhary, who was arrested for allegedly killing four persons on a passenger train on July 31.

Chaudhary was remanded in judicial custody last Friday and is lodged in Thane central prison.

A metropolitan court in Borivali on Friday gave permission to the RPF, who had filed an application in this regard as they wanted to question Chaudhary in a departmental enquiry launched regarding the incident.

The RPF officials said that they needed to question Chaudhary to know what prompted him to commit the crime. They also wanted to learn whether there have been any lapses in the department, which they needed to address to prevent such incidents.

“The court gave us permission to go to Thane jail and record his statement after the investigating officer told the court that he did not have any objection as Chaudhary was no longer in his custody.” said an officer of the GRP.

Chaudhary killed four people including his immediate superior assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena and three Muslim passengers on-board Jaipur–Mumbai Central Superfast Express.

Meanwhile, the GRP officers investigating the case said that they will start recording the statements of key witnesses before metropolitan magistrates, as contemplated under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The GRP officers said that they have collected evidence crucial to the case including CCTV recording, ballistic evidence, CDR data and other things including the statements of the witnesses and would file a chargesheet based on them within stipulated period of 90 days.