Sachin Waze moves NIA court seeking home food in prison

Mumbai: Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze on Monday approached the special NIA court seeking permission to get home-cooked food inside prison. He claimed that he has been given daal, rice and paav only in Taloja jail, where he is lodged, though the doctors have asked him not to consume rice and paav because of being a chronic diabetic. He also said that he is at risk of losing his vision because of diabetes. “The high level of diabetes has now affected the eyes of the Applicant wherein he is at a high risk of losing his vision due to glaucoma. Thus, a course of injections was administered in one of his eyes to prevent further deterioration,” Waze has stated in his application. Besides, he said that during his last visit to an ophthalmologist, an eye specialist, on April 13, the doctors asked the prison authority to give him a strict diabetic diet and medicines without fail. (PTI)

Waze moved a plea because of his diabetic condition after which the court asked the prosecution and the prison authorities to respond to his plea and posted it for another hearing on Wednesday.

In his plea, Waze had said that earlier the prison authority had intimated to the special court that Waze has been provided daal rice and paav as he has been advised a soft diet. However, he claimed, “Later, the experts from JJ Hospital have strictly advised not to have paav and rice.”

Besides, Waze has said, he has a history of being a chronic diabetic because of which his health is adversely affected.

“The high level of diabetes has now affected the eyes of the Applicant wherein he is at a high risk of losing his vision due to glaucoma. Thus, a course of injections was administered in one of his eyes to prevent further deterioration,” Waze has stated in his application. Besides, he said that during his last visit to an ophthalmologist, an eye specialist, on April 13, the doctors asked the prison authority to give him a strict diabetic diet and medicines without fail.

Waze was arrested by NIA on March 14, 2021, for allegedly planting an explosive-laden vehicle outside Antilia – the South Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and subsequent murder of the vehicle owner, Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. Waze has also moved a bail plea which is scheduled to come up for a hearing on Wednesday. NIA is yet to respond to his bail plea.