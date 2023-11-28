Dispute over sleeping space leads to homeless man’s death

Two homeless men were arrested on Sunday for stabbing and killing a 28-year-old fellow homeless man after an argument broke out between them over sleeping space outside a building in the Khetwadi area in South Mumbai.

The accused have been identified as Prabhu alias Panya Bhoir and Sagar Pawar and all worked as labourers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police the dispute took place on Sunday night, when the victim, Sunil Lambore was sleeping on a verandah near Omkar Tower, Khetwadi in Girgaon.“Bhoir and Pawar had a dispute with the victim over the sleeping space after which Prabhu stabbed him with a metal cutter and Sagar assaulted him with a bamboo stick” said the police officer.

Lambore suffered injuries to his chest and neck and was rushed to JJ hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, added the police officer.

The accused have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

