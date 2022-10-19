Diwali 2022: Mumbai Police warns against sale firecrackers without permission

The Mumbai Police issued a notice on Wednesday regarding the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, stating those selling firecrackers without a licence will face consequences.

According to the notice issued by deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Latkar, sellers of firecrackers in and around the city limits must have a license granted by the commissioner of police or any other designated police officer or the state government.

The city police said that the move is being taken to avoid any inconvenience, obstruction, annoyance, danger, or damage to the public.

“No person at any public place in the limits of Brihanmumbai shall sell, possess, offer, display, carry or expose for purpose of sale of any firecrackers/ fireworks without license granted by the Commissioner of Police or any other Police Officer designated by the Commissioner of Police or State Government to grant such license,” the notice read.

The order also stated that the rule will be in effect from October 16 to November 14 (both days included), and that the fireworks are those explosives specified in clause 7 of the 1983 Explosive Rules.

Restrictions have been imposed in various parts of the country ahead of Diwali. The Delhi government has prohibited the storage, sale and use of all types of fireworks until January 1, 2023.

Green crackers were exempted from Haryana's prohibition on the manufacture, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers. On Diwali, October 24, the governments of Punjab and Tamil Nadu will allow bursting firecrackers for two hours.

