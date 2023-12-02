DJ arrested for raping Mexican woman

MUMBAI: The Bandra police arrested a disc jockey (DJ) on Friday for the alleged repeated sexual assault of a Mexican woman since 2019. The complainant also said that despite getting married in 2020 to another woman, the accused kept on texting her sexually explicit things and making lewd demands of her.

The 31-year-old woman had registered the complaint last week. She said she met the accused through social media in 2017. He allegedly first assaulted her at his home in Bandra in July 2019 after which she said she was repeatedly assaulted. The woman said that the accused forced himself on her by threatening to kick her out of an assignment if she refused. He also allegedly blackmailed her through some intimate pictures of hers.

“I was working on some assignments with a company owned by the accused,” she told the police. “In one such event in Bengaluru, a month after the first assault, he barged into my room and demanded sexual favours, threatening to take me off the assignment if I didn’t comply.”

The complainant also said that despite getting married in 2020 to another woman, the accused kept on texting her sexually explicit things and making lewd demands of her. He even sent her inappropriate pictures of himself. In 2022, she said, while she was on a holiday in Belgium, he somehow got to know about her room details and forced his way into it and assaulted her again.

“When he got to know about me getting into a relationship earlier this year, he got mad at me and threatened to kill me. Later, he harassed me and propositioned to me while I was in an autorickshaw,” the complainant said.

Based on her statement, the police booked the 35-year-old accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court on Friday morning after which he was taken into police custody.