close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / DJ arrested for raping Mexican woman

DJ arrested for raping Mexican woman

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 07:34 AM IST

The 31-year-old woman had registered the complaint last week. She said she met the accused through social media in 2017. He allegedly first assaulted her at his home in Bandra in July 2019 after which she said she was repeatedly assaulted

MUMBAI: The Bandra police arrested a disc jockey (DJ) on Friday for the alleged repeated sexual assault of a Mexican woman since 2019.

The complainant also said that despite getting married in 2020 to another woman, the accused kept on texting her sexually explicit things and making lewd demands of her.
The complainant also said that despite getting married in 2020 to another woman, the accused kept on texting her sexually explicit things and making lewd demands of her.

The 31-year-old woman had registered the complaint last week. She said she met the accused through social media in 2017. He allegedly first assaulted her at his home in Bandra in July 2019 after which she said she was repeatedly assaulted. The woman said that the accused forced himself on her by threatening to kick her out of an assignment if she refused. He also allegedly blackmailed her through some intimate pictures of hers.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“I was working on some assignments with a company owned by the accused,” she told the police. “In one such event in Bengaluru, a month after the first assault, he barged into my room and demanded sexual favours, threatening to take me off the assignment if I didn’t comply.”

The complainant also said that despite getting married in 2020 to another woman, the accused kept on texting her sexually explicit things and making lewd demands of her. He even sent her inappropriate pictures of himself. In 2022, she said, while she was on a holiday in Belgium, he somehow got to know about her room details and forced his way into it and assaulted her again.

“When he got to know about me getting into a relationship earlier this year, he got mad at me and threatened to kill me. Later, he harassed me and propositioned to me while I was in an autorickshaw,” the complainant said.

Based on her statement, the police booked the 35-year-old accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court on Friday morning after which he was taken into police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out