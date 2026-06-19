Mumbai: Dombivli’s Sohan Manjrekar emerged as Maharashtra topper after securing the third All-India rank in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final examination, the results of which were declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday.

Dombivli boy secures AIR 3 in CA Final

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Manjrekar scored 78.83% in the examination. Noor Singla of Patiala secured the first rank with 83.17%, while Riteez Saraf of Howrah stood second with 79.17%.

A total of 7,931 candidates qualified across different groups. More than 87,000 candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted at 544 centres nationwide. In Group I, 6,555 candidates cleared the examination out of 54,606 who appeared. Another 8,725 candidates passed Group II, while 3,345 candidates cleared both groups.

Congratulating the successful candidates, ICAI president CA Prasanna Kumar D said, “The secret of success lies in hard work, determination and the ability to overcome challenges. As you enter the Chartered Accountancy profession, uphold the values of integrity, ethics and service to society.”

ICAI also dismissed social media claims alleging a security breach or unfair access during the examination process, calling them baseless and urging students not to believe misleading information.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about his achievement, Manjrekar said, “I studied hard for the past six months, putting in eight to ten hours every day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about his achievement, Manjrekar said, “I studied hard for the past six months, putting in eight to ten hours every day.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Manjrekar scored 91.8% in Class X and 89.35% in Class XII. He studied at Don Bosco School in Dombivli and graduated from Mulund College of Commerce (MCC), Mulund.