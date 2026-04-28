Dr Sangram Patil booked over PM Modi posts tells HC he will cooperate and return to India

MUMBAI: UK-based doctor and YouTuber Dr Sangram Patil, who was booked for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his personal social media, told the Bombay High Court on Monday that he will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation and return to India whenever required, as he sought permission to travel back to the United Kingdom. His parents also gave a similar undertaking before the court, assuring his presence during the probe.

Mumbai, India - Jan. 19, 2026:Dr Sangram Patil at Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 19, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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On April 15, a single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe observed that Patil had been held up in India since January and remarked, “Three months is a bit too harsh. You cannot hold someone like this. He says he may lose his job. If he has nothing to earn, what will you say?” The court then directed Patil and his parents to file undertakings within 10 days, assuring that he would return to India whenever required by the investigating officer.

In compliance with the order, Patil and his parents filed affidavits on Monday. “I undertake that in the event the investigating agency requires my presence in India for the purpose of investigation, I shall remain present and make myself available before the investigating officer (IO) or any competent authority without giving any reason, subject to being given a prior written notice of at least 15 days by email,” the affidavit stated.

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{{^usCountry}} Patil further clarified that he is employed with the National Health Service as a consultant doctor, and that travelling back to India requires reasonable prior intimation to ensure compliance without compromising his professional duties. He said a 15-day notice would be sufficient for him to return and join the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patil further clarified that he is employed with the National Health Service as a consultant doctor, and that travelling back to India requires reasonable prior intimation to ensure compliance without compromising his professional duties. He said a 15-day notice would be sufficient for him to return and join the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His parents, who are permanent residents of India, also assured the court of his availability, stating, “We undertake that we shall ensure, to the best of our ability, that the Petitioner (Patil) returns to India and remains present before the IO in terms of such notice issued for the purpose of investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His parents, who are permanent residents of India, also assured the court of his availability, stating, “We undertake that we shall ensure, to the best of our ability, that the Petitioner (Patil) returns to India and remains present before the IO in terms of such notice issued for the purpose of investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patil had approached the high court in January seeking the quashing of a Look Out Circular (LOC), stating that it had prevented him from returning to the United Kingdom. A British citizen of Indian origin and a native of Jalgaon, he was stopped at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport upon arrival in India on January 10 and was later detained on January 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patil had approached the high court in January seeking the quashing of a Look Out Circular (LOC), stating that it had prevented him from returning to the United Kingdom. A British citizen of Indian origin and a native of Jalgaon, he was stopped at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport upon arrival in India on January 10 and was later detained on January 16. {{/usCountry}}

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The action followed the registration of an FIR against him at the NM Joshi Marg police station on December 18, based on a complaint filed by Nikhil Bhamre, social media coordinator of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra unit. The complaint alleged that Patil, who has a large social media following, had posted several defamatory articles and remarks about BJP leaders, including Modi.

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