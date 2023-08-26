DRI seizes 101.31 kg of psychotropic substance worth 50.65 crore

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 101.31 kilograms of a psychotropic substance, methaqualone, that is covered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, estimated to be worth ₹50.65 crore in the illicit markets from a car in Pune.

Search of the car yielded four blue plastic containers, containing white crystalline material suspected to be methaqualone, a hypnotic sedative, sources said.

The agency has arrested five accused persons in connection with its probe in the case and they are allegedly a part of an inter- state cartel with overseas linkages, which is involved in the illegal sale/ purchase, transportation and export of psychotropic substances including methaqualone, which is covered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act.

“The cartel may be spread in multiple states of India and may also have overseas connections. We are investigating the cartel’s linkages and other operatives/modules,” a DRI source said.

Based on intelligence, officers from the DRI’s Pune Regional Unit intercepted the car, having a Telangana registration, in Pune on Tuesday. “During detailed examination of the car, it was found that the vehicle was carrying four blue-coloured plastic containers, containing white crystalline material. Primary field tests indicated the said substance to be methaqualone, a psychotropic substance under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985,” a source said.

“Therefore, the said vehicle, along with the 101.31 kg of the said substance purported to be methaqualone, having an illicit value of around ₹50.65 crore, was seized by the DRI under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985,” the source said.

The five accused persons are residents of Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana and were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS act, 1985 in connection with the case.

“The DRI is a premier agency which combats import-export frauds, besides doing anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics work. The booking of this case reaffirms DRI’s commitment towards combating the drug menace in the country,” the source said.

Earlier this month, DRI seized in three separate operations, 2.28 kgs of cocaine worth around ₹22.85 crore, and 3.07 kg of amphetamine worth around ₹24 crore.

