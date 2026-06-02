MUMBAI: Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2.6 kg of smuggled gold dust valued at ₹4.2 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai at Mumbai airport, officials said on Monday. The agency has arrested the two carriers along with a Navi Mumbai-based jeweller who allegedly orchestrated the operation.

DRI seizes ₹4.2-cr smuggled gold dust at airport; 3 held

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According to DRI officials, the passengers landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai on Sunday. Based on inputs, officers maintained surveillance and intercepted the duo soon after their arrival.

A personal search led to the recovery of two pouches containing gold dust in wax form. The gold was found to be of 24-carat purity and weighed 2.6 kg in total. Officials estimated its market value at around ₹4.2 crore.

Investigators said the passengers had allegedly collected the gold from a contact in Dubai before boarding the flight to Mumbai. The precious metal had been concealed in an attempt to avoid detection by customs authorities.

The subsequent investigation pointed to the involvement of a Navi Mumbai jeweller who allegedly coordinated the operation. Officials said he had conspired with associates and arranged for the passengers to transport the gold into India.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials believe the accused may be part of a larger organised network engaged in routing gold through international carriers. The agency is examining financial transactions, communication records and travel histories to establish the extent of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials believe the accused may be part of a larger organised network engaged in routing gold through international carriers. The agency is examining financial transactions, communication records and travel histories to establish the extent of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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“The operation assumes significance in the backdrop of increased duties and taxes on gold imposed by the Government to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen economic security”, the official said.