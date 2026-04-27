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Drugs case: Mumbai court orders defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account

Drugs case: Mumbai court orders defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 11:12 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special court in Mumbai has ordered the defreezing of the bank accounts of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, accused in a drugs case, citing the NCB's failure to follow procedural requirements under the NDPS Act.

Drugs case: Mumbai court orders defreezing of Rhea Chakraborty's bank account

The Narcotics Control Bureau had frozen the duo's accounts as part of its probe into a drug-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, represented by lawyer Ayaz Khan, argued that the NCB failed to follow the mandatory procedural requirements under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The prosecution opposed the application, citing Chakraborty's alleged statements as evidence of her being an active member of a drug syndicate in contact with peddlers. It maintained that the freezing of the account was a necessary action by the investigation officer.

However, finding merits in the defence's contention, Special NDPS Court Judge U C Deshmukh on Saturday noted that under section 68F of the NDPS Act, any order to freeze or seize property must be confirmed by a "competent authority" within 30 days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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