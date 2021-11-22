Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drugs case: NCB mulls moving Supreme Court against Bombay HC bail to Aryan Khan

The federal agency is currently seeking legal opinion following the recent order of Bombay high court in the case.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, reaches Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office for his weekly attendance.(Deepak Salvi)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is reportedly deliberating if it wants to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the bail of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case. 

Aryan, who was arrested with Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha by the NCB following a raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia Cruise ship on October 2, was granted bail by the high court on October 28 on a personal bond of 1 lakh each..

In its detailed 14-page order, the high court said there is "hardly any positive evidence" against Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court further said Aryan was not in possession of drugs while the other two had "small quantities" of drugs under the NDPS Act.

