Mumbai: The state has registered 1, 142 narcotics cases and seized drugs worth ₹254.53 crore in the first four months of 2026, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Tuesday, outlining the state’s efforts to crackdown on drugs in line with the central government’s broader drive to eliminate drugs by 2029.

Drugs worth ₹254 crore seized in Maharashtra this year: CM

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Providing details of action taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act between January and April 2026, Fadnavis said 1,626 accused had been arrested while 3,199 cases were registered against drug users.

Mumbai accounted for nearly half the state’s NDPS cases. Between January and May, police registered 528 cases against drug peddlers in the city and suburbs, arrested 655 accused, and booked 2,855 drug users, of whom 2,459 were arrested, he stated.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra had adopted a “whole-of-government approach” in line with the Centre’s goal of eliminating drugs by 2029.

According to him, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, established in 2023, has destroyed narcotics worth ₹523.17 crore and is coordinating action against illegal cultivation, production, transportation and sale of drugs.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said police personnel found guilty in NDPS cases would face dismissal from service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said police personnel found guilty in NDPS cases would face dismissal from service. {{/usCountry}}

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The state is simultaneously conducting awareness drives in more than 3,000 schools and colleges, he added.

Fadnavis told the House that authorities had dismantled networks linked to alleged drug mafia Salim Dola and destroyed several factories allegedly connected to his operations.

“Many drug manufacturing factories were found to be related to him (Salim Dola). Those factories have been destroyed,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that the Bombay High Court’s decision to uphold the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against narcotics accused has facilitated stricter police action.

Fadnavis also informed the assembly that the Mumbai Police’s “Drug-Free Mumbai” campaign includes street plays, pledge drives, marathons, rallies and special enforcement drives in identified drug hotspots.