Drugs-on-cruise case: Mumbai Police summons NCB informer

Mumbai Police’s team has summoned another controversial panch witness Manish Bhanushali, a NCB informer, to record his statement
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:04 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

Mumbai Police’s team which has begun an inquiry against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, based on the complaint of Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the Aryan Khan cruise drug case, has summoned another controversial panch witness Manish Bhanushali to record his statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist Bhanushali is an informer of NCB and based on his tip-off, the agency had raided the ship early this month.

Bhanushali was among the nine independent witnesses of the NCB, which also includes KP Gosavi, who was involved in the cruise ship raid, which led to the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, along with others.

The Mumbai Police’s inquiry team has also visited seven places that Sail had mentioned in his affidavit. “He showed these places to the police officers to corroborate his claims about extortion by the NCB officers,” sources said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, another police complaint was submitted against Wankhede at the MRA Marg police station, wherein advocate Jayesh Wani sought a first information report (FIR) for the offence of cheating and forgery, along with a criminal conspiracy case against Wankhede, over his caste certificate row.

Mumbai Police’s inquiry team is headed by the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Azad Maidan division, Milind Khetle, and it comprises three expert police officers. The team’s work would be supervised by an additional commissioner and deputy commissioner of police rank officers. The team is inquiring into four complaints against Wankhede.

