Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Economic Offences Wing of Thane Crime Branch arrest jeweller for running Ponzi scheme, cheating customers
mumbai news

Economic Offences Wing of Thane Crime Branch arrest jeweller for running Ponzi scheme, cheating customers

EOW arrest owner of VGN Jewellers, a well-known jewellery chain in the Thane district, for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme and cheating its customers to the tune of more than ₹7Cr; inquiries are going on against the wife of the jeweller
EOW of Thane arrest jeweller for running Ponzi scheme, cheating customers. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 08:22 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Thane Crime Branch has arrested the owner of VGN Jewellers, a well-known jewellery chain in the Thane district, for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme and cheating its customers to the tune of more than 7Cr.

According to EOW officials, the owners of VGN jewellers, Virithgopalan Nair and his wife Valsala, ran their racket from 2006 to 2021, during which time they lured their customers into investing money in a variety of schemes, promising impossibly high returns.

The accused had jewellery stores in Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Mulund as well as a finance company in Kalyan, which were all allegedly used in the offence. During this time, they used the money received from new investors to pay the old ones, EOW officials said.

Finally, when they were unable to pay profits or return the base amount of 7.99Cr paid to them by 13 investors, an FIR was registered against them with the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan. The couple was booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (MPID) Act, and the case was subsequently transferred to the EOW for further inquiries.

RELATED STORIES

The invoking of the MPID Act is significant because it empowers the investigating agency to attach assets of the accused to reimburse the victims of financial crimes.

“After completion of preliminary inquiries, Nair was placed under arrest on Tuesday evening. Inquiries are still under way against his wife. We appeal to any other customers or investors who might have been cheated by the accused to approach us immediately and register a complaint,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW), Sunil Lokhande, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sudden showers on 2 days hamper repair work of roads, potholes in Thane

‘Spiderman’ thief caught in Kharghar police web

Navi Mumbai civic body gets high financial rating of AA+ yet again

Covid cases in Navi Mumbai on the decline with increase in testing
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP