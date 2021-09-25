Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ED again issues summons to Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Maharashtra transportation minister Anil Parab. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again issued summons to Maharashtra transportation minister Anil Parab in connection with a money laundering case, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. Anil Parab, who is considered to be a close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, was asked to appear before the central agency on August 31. However, Parab did not show up and sought a time of two weeks. His close aide and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate was also summoned by the ED in the same money laundering case on September 6.

The Maharashtra transport minister has also faced allegations from the former assistant inspector of Mumbai Police Sachin Vaze. Vaze, who is accused in cases of Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran’s murder, alleged that Parab instructed him to collect 50 crore from a trust facing an inquiry to close the probe.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has also been in a squabble with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Kirit Somaiya and Union minister Narayan Rane. For the past few months, Somaiya has alleged that the minister built illegal resorts in Dapoli at Ratnagiri along with an unauthorised office on the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) land in Bandra (East). Anil Parab, who is also the guardian minister of Ratnagiri, refuted these allegations and filed a defamation suit against Somaiya in the Bombay high court on Tuesday and demanded damages of 100 crore.

Days before the ED issued summons to Parab on August 29, he was seen in a viral video ordering the Ratnagiri Police to arrest Union minister Rane without waiting for an arrest warrant. Narayan Rane was granted bail on August 24, hours after he was arrested by a team of Nashik Police over remarks that he wanted to slap chief minister Thackeray for forgetting the year of the country’s independence.

