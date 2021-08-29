Maharashtra: After Narayan Rane remark, ED issues notice to CM aide Anil Parab

Anil Parab, Shiv Sena minister and a close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to remain present on Tuesday morning. Parab confirmed the development. The ED notice came days after a video clip of Parab, asking the Ratnagiri police to arrest Union minister Narayan Rane without waiting for an arrest warrant went viral. Sena leader Sanjay Raut called the move “expected” and said they will fight it legally after examining the notice.

The notice is expected to renew the tussle between the Centre and the state government. Parab is the third person in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to receive an ED notice after former home minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

In a tweet, Raut said, “As expected, ED notice was served to Anil Parab as soon as the ‘Jan Arshirwad Yatra’ ended. The government at the top has started working. The epicentre of the earthquake was Ratnagiri. Parab is the guardian minister of Ratnagiri. Please understand the chronology. We will fight it legally. Jai Maharashtra.”

Raut said the Centre has made transport minister Parab responsible for the arrest. He said that such notices would not have any impact on the stability of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government. Instead, it will only make their resolve to fight the Centre even stronger.

Speaking to reporters, Raut referred to the ‘chronology’ remark of union home minister Amit Shah and said, “In BJP’s terminology, understand the chronology [of events]. Look at the timing of the notice. A few days ago, a union minister, who used unparliamentary language against the chief minister, was arrested in Ratnagiri. As soon as the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ ended, the government at the top sent a love letter from ED to the guardian minister of Ratnagiri. “We are not going to threaten anybody. We are normal people and will fight it legally. The lies and falsehood will be exposed. Our fight has the strength of morality, we are not offenders, but you are imposing it.”

Parab, meanwhile, confirmed he received a notice, but added that the notice does not say regarding which case he has been asked to remain present before ED officials on Tuesday. “Today evening I have received a notice from ED. In that it does not mention any case. It says I have to remain present in their office on August 31 at 11 am. At this moment, I will not be able to say about which case this notice has been served.”

The state parliamentary affairs minister refrained from linking it to the past week’s developments where Rane was arrested. Asked if the Centre has acted in a vindictive manner, Parab said, “Will not comment now, I will respond legally after studying the matter.” He added, “It [notice] says [that I am called] as part of an investigation. We were expecting such a move, so now we will examine it legally and respond to it.”

In a video clip that went viral, Parab, in an apparent conversation with police officials, was heard saying, “Hello, what are you people doing? But you need to do it. Have you detained him or not?… what order are they asking for? The High Court and sessions court have rejected his bail (application)… then use the police force.” Parab was audible as he was sitting before open microphones on the table for a press conference.

A lawyer by education, Parab has been handling all legal issues for the Thackerays ever since Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was alive and at the helm. During the formation of the MVA in November 2019, Parab had coordinated the legalities with lawyers in the Supreme Court and even visited New Delhi. Parab is incharge of two vibhags or divisions in Mumbai. In the party’s hierarchy, a vibhag pramukh holds an important post where one division has three assembly constituencies within it.

The BJP is expected to mount pressure on the ruling party as it did in the case of Deshmukh, and former forest minister Sanjay Rathod. If the ED initiates action against Parab, it could be a big blow to Thackeray government and to him personally, political experts said.

Leader of opposition in the legislative Council Pravin Darekar said that central agencies do not act vindictively. “The ED or any other investigative agency does not act vindictively. Our constitution and law and order are strong which give rights to each and every citizen. ED must have received some evidence, or complaints based on which action must have been initiated. Just because you acted in a vindictive manner, do not think, we will do so,” the BJP leader said.