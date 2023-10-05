ED summons Ranbir Kapoor in connection with Mahadev Online Book probe

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to actor Ranbir Kapoor to appear on Friday for questioning in in the agency’s money laundering investigation against Mahadev Online Book (MOB) platform.

In addition to about a dozen stars, ED is also probing around 100 social media influencers who were being paid by MOB to promote its 60 betting and gaming apps and websites. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s the ED’s case that MOB conducts illegal betting online and that Kapoor allegedly was part of the digital promotions for one of the several betting and gaming apps of the Dubai-based company, agency sources said.

Kapoor’s statement will be recorded on Friday in Raipur as a ‘witness’ but the agency will later evaluate, based on evidence, whether it needs to take any further steps against the star, added the ED source.

In addition to about a dozen stars, ED is also probing around 100 social media influencers who were being paid by MOB to promote its 60 betting and gaming apps and websites. ED is also investigating the role of a few sports personalities, including three foreign cricketers, for their endorsement of the MOB platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These celebrities are under ED scanner as the payments they have received may be considered as proceeds of crime generated through alleged illegal betting conducted by the MOB platform.

As HT had reported in August this year, at least 15 of these celebrities are being investigated because they have been paid to perform at the wedding of the platform’s co-promoter Saurabh Chandrakar in Dubai this February.

The agency also wants to confirm from Kapoor, who is not on any social media platform, about his conversations with the two MOB promoters, Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Both these men are based in Dubai and are wanted in India in connection with ED’s investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as well as by the police in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh where cases are registered against them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agency’s investigation has taken an urgent turn ahead of the cricket World Cup that begins on Thursday. Officers say MOB may be using its platform for betting in the matches. So far, ED’s investigation has revealed that MOB operates call centers in Nepal, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates to handle WhatsApp-only calls from prospective users of its apps and websites. MOB is not registered in India, and it is suspected that it is not registered in the UAE either. The agency’s probe has also revealed that MOB has up to 4,000 panels or franchises across India, with the biggest concentration in Mumbai, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

The MOB platform’s betting/gaming apps and sites are configured in such a way that a person placing a bet can never win over 60% of the money they invest. The remaining 40% of the bet goes to MOB’s Dubai-based headquarters, controlled by its two promoters. Of this 40%, they share 30% with their franchise owners in India, sources claimed. Earnings from illegal betting are allegedly stashed in fraudulently obtained or ‘rented’ bank accounts before being sent to MOB’s Dubai headquarters via illegal hawala channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In August, ED had arrested four persons, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two hawala operators in Chhattisgarh. The agency had initiated its investigation based on the cases registered by the Chhattisgarh police and Visakhapatnam police.

Despite attempts, HT could not reach Kapoor for his comments on ED’s summons and allegations against him. Kapoor ‘s business manager, Shanti Malik, said, “ I am not aware about this issue. I am not in a position to comment on this as I am not in Mumbai.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON