Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in trust money laundering case
mumbai news

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in trust money laundering case

Two days ago, the federal body had arrested Bhavana Gawali’s close aide Saeed Khan in the same case.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Bhavana Gawali is a five-time member of Parliament representing the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. (File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case linked to a trust associated with the lawmaker. The agency asked the parliamentarian from Yavatmal-Washim to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office in South Mumbai on October 4.

Late on Monday night, the federal body had arrested Gawali’s close aide Saeed Khan.

Gawali,48, had allegedly conspired with Khan to convert the Trust into a company through forgery and fraud with an intention to take over the property of the Trust, the ED has said.

Last month, officials had carried out searches on premises linked to Gawali and Khan.

The ED has filed a case over alleged financial irregularities related to the trust. It suspects the five-time Lok Sabha MP’s involvement in money laundering and embezzlement of 17 crore as well as misuse of power in obtaining government grants and funds.

Khan is accused of converting the trust into a company and becoming its director for wrongful gains.

(With agency and bureau inputs)

 

 

