Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ED raids former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s house in Nagpur
mumbai news

ED raids former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s house in Nagpur

The ED, which last month raided the premises of some businessmen known to be close to Deshmukh in Nagpur, is investigating allegations of money laundering against him
By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur. This is the latest in a series of raids at Deshmukh’s premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Deshmukh, who is in Delhi, could not be contacted for his comments.

Around eight ED officials arrived at Deshmukh’s residence at 7.30pm along with a team of Central Reserve Police Force personnel and began the search. No one was allowed to enter the house and the search continued till the filing of this report.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra see upward trend amid third wave concerns

The ED, which last month raided the premises of some businessmen known to be close to Deshmukh in Nagpur, is investigating allegations of money laundering against him. The probe was ordered after former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of ordering some policemen to collect 100 crore from businesses.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also raided Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur in April.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video

Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Senorita goes viral

Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP