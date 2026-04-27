MUMBAI: The state education department on Friday directed the deputy director of the City International School in Oshiwara to refund ₹40,000—collected as a “donation” at the time of admission—with interest. The abrupt shutdown of the school in February left parents and students in limbo, who have been struggling to secure admissions elsewhere.

Parents held a protest earlier this month, seeking the state’s help in securing admissions for their children. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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The directive was issued following a letter by member of parliament Ravindra Waikar to the state education minister Dada Bhuse, highlighting the disruption caused by the sudden closure of the school. On February 10, the school informed the parents that it would shut down after the current academic year. Since then, the parents have struggled to secure admissions in other schools and even reached out to the state government for help. In his letter, Waikar said the school had assured parents of uninterrupted education up to Class 10 while collecting the amount, and termed the closure a source of academic and psychological distress for students and parents.

Parents have alleged that the school management has failed to issue formal School Leaving Certificates (SLCs), instead sending Transfer Certificates via email, raising concerns about whether the closure is being officially recorded. They also claimed there has been no clarity on the refund of the money collected.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, the department instructed the deputy director on Friday to examine the issue, ensure refunds are processed, and facilitate admissions for affected students in other schools. Officials have also been asked to ensure compliance with provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on the complaint, the department instructed the deputy director on Friday to examine the issue, ensure refunds are processed, and facilitate admissions for affected students in other schools. Officials have also been asked to ensure compliance with provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Parents said that in 2019, the school collected ₹40,000 from each student as a donation at the time of admission, which they claim violates RTE norms that prohibit such non-refundable charges. They have submitted proof of payment and are demanding a full refund with interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parents said that in 2019, the school collected ₹40,000 from each student as a donation at the time of admission, which they claim violates RTE norms that prohibit such non-refundable charges. They have submitted proof of payment and are demanding a full refund with interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The school was shut down in February, after which the parents of the 650 affected school children have been struggling to get admissions into other schools. After the MP’s letter to the minister onAprill 22, the education department directed the deputy director of the school to return the donation amount along with the interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The school was shut down in February, after which the parents of the 650 affected school children have been struggling to get admissions into other schools. After the MP’s letter to the minister onAprill 22, the education department directed the deputy director of the school to return the donation amount along with the interest. {{/usCountry}}

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The closure has particularly impacted around 138 students admitted under the RTE quota, whose relocation remains a key concern. Although the department proposed shifting students to schools in nearby areas, including Andheri and Vile Parle, parents objected to the distance, as some options are located 4 to 7 km away. “Daily travel over such distances is not feasible, especially for younger children,” a parent said, urging authorities to provide closer alternatives.

Discussions between parents and the education department are ongoing, with families seeking quicker resolution to ensure minimal disruption to students’ education.

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