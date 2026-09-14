Efforts underway to monetise land along Nashik ring road

Mumbai: With land acquisition for the Nashik ring road still underway, the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) has initiated efforts to monetise land along the proposed road which is being constructed for the Kumbh Mela next year, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

The ring road is being constructed for the Kumbh Mela next year (HT Archives)

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Ranjit Hande, chief engineer, MSIDC said the ring road would comprise six lanes and the right of way would be 60 metres, along the lines of the ring road constructed for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

“We are yet to acquire the land fully. But we are appointing a consultant to get ideas on how to monetise land along the road,” Hande said. The proposed road spans 66 km and 386 hectares of land needs to be acquired for it, he stated, adding, “We are now checking how much more land needs to be acquired for monetisation and facilities like hotels and ancillary activities.”

Local residents and activists have raised concerns over the ring road, calling it unnecessary and a ploy by politicians and bureaucrats to grab villagers’ land.

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{{^usCountry}} Activist Karan Gaikar of Chhava Krantiveer Sena alleged the people who were finalising the alignment of the ring road were also buying land along the route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Activist Karan Gaikar of Chhava Krantiveer Sena alleged the people who were finalising the alignment of the ring road were also buying land along the route. {{/usCountry}}

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“The work order for construction of the ring road must be issued only when 55% land is acquired. But as of now, only 14% land has been acquired,” he said.

Gaikar further alleged that while the authorities claim that four houses will need to be demolished along a 12-km stretch, the actual number of affected properties was far higher.

“In reality, at least 40 houses will be affected, and 25 wells, 13 borewells and 16 polyhouses will have to be acquired,” he said. “The alignment is being planned in such a way that government officers, politicians and builders whose land is along the route will stand to benefit.”

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A Nashik-based chartered accountant (CA) who has been opposing the project said a social impact assessment study should have been done before work on the road started, but the MSIDC had sought an exemption.

“The authorities claim that they want a road for the Kumbh mela. But I can guarantee that the work cannot be completed by the time the mela starts next year. There are nearly 14 villages which are opposing the road,” said the CA, who did not wish to be identified.

He said that Nashik did not need a ring road as the Mumbai-Agra highway provided great connectivity. The ring road would pass through the green belt and could affect rains as a lot of greenery will go away, he feared.

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The Sadhugram project for the Kumbh mela has also run into opposition owing to large-scale felling of trees and environmental concerns in the eco-sensitive Tapovan area.