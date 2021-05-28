Elgaar Parishad case: HC allows Stan Swamy to be shifted to a pvt hospital

The Bombay high court on Friday permitted Elgaar Parishad accused, Stan Swamy, to be shifted from Taloja jail to Holy Family hospital, a private hospital in Mumbai, for 15 days.

The permission was granted after senior counsel Mihir Desai sought an urgent hearing of Swamy’s interim bail application.

Desai said as per the court’s permission on May 21 when Swamy refused to be shifted to a government hospital, he had spoken to the 84-year-old and had convinced him to shift to Holy Family hospital due to his deteriorating health.

Swamy, who was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case and was kept at Taloja jail since, along with the other accused in the case, addressed the court through video conferencing and said that he was able to walk, eat and bathe on his own when he was brought to the jail however his health had deteriorated over the past eight months.

In a note submitted by Desai to the HC last week, Swamy had developed cough and fever and was not even tested for Covid though 26 other inmates and staff had tested positive. The note had also claimed that the jail hospital did not have proper medical facilities to treat and monitor Swamy who was in an advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease and could not hear or stand on his own.

After Desai assured the court that the expense would be borne by Swamy, the court said, “It is not in dispute that the appellant’s age is 84 years and according to the findings by a team of doctors from Sir JJ Hospital, he needs treatment. We request that the administration of Holy Family hospital provide one attendant keeping in view age of appellant.”