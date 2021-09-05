Elgar Parishad: Varavara Rao seeks 6-month extension of bail due to health issues

Elgar Parishad accused P Varavara Rao, in his application before the Bombay high court (HC) seeking extension of his medical bail, has informed that the neurological problem he faced while he was in Taloja jail, has further deteriorated. He said he has started suffering from memory loss due to lacunar infarcts in six major lobes of the brain. The application further states that the urinary tract infection which the 84-year-old suffered from, has also not improved and he requires a hernia operation, all of which would result in further aggravation of his condition if he were asked to surrender to Taloja jail. Rao was granted bail in February and was released in March for a period of six months.

The application for an extension, which was scheduled for hearing on Friday, September 3 before the bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar, could not be heard due to a paucity of time. Senior advocate Anand Grover for Rao had sought an urgent hearing as the bail period was expiring on September 5 and Rao had to surrender to Taloja prison. After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gave an oral assurance that they would not take coercive action the court had posted the hearing to Monday.

The application for extension states that Rao was living with his wife Pendyala Hemlatha at a rented house in Malad (East) since he was released on bail on March 6 and had been reporting to Kurar police station through WhatsApp calling as directed by the HC in its bail order.

The application states that Rao had not spoken to the media and has not made contact with anyone in India or abroad in the said period and only his daughters and nephew have visited and stayed with them for a short duration during the past six months.

Referring to Rao’s medical condition, the application states that he has been going for regular medical check-ups to Nanavati Hospital where he had been shifted for the purpose of treatment prior to getting bail based on the HC order. The application states that Rao has been having bouts of headaches since his release and the neurologists at Nanavati Hospital suspect it to be a neurological problem that needs further investigation and constant supervision.

Medical reports that show that Rao has suffered dead brain tissue which affects his intelligence as well as sensory and motor functions of the body have also been placed on record to show that Rao’s brain has shrunk. The application also states that Rao faces vision problems and needs cataract operation in both eyes. A report shows that he has suffered from an umbilical hernia that requires surgery and has also be attached to the application.

In light of all the above problems and coupled with the urinary tract infection which Rao suffered while he was in Taloja jail, the application states that he should be granted an extension of six months to undergo the said surgeries and treatment.