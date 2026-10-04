‘Enough is enough’: Khar residents protest pub nuisance

MUMBAI: When Bhavika, 27, returns from work late at night, she doesn’t walk straight to her building. Instead, she phones her brother and asks him to meet her at the gate. “This is how unsafe it has become,” she said.

Mumbai, India - September 03, 2026: Residents of 4th and 5th Road in Khar West stage a silent and peaceful walk to protest alleged late-night noise, public nuisance and traffic congestion linked to pub activity in the area. (Hindustan Times)

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Bhavika is battling the fallout of having four pubs in her neighbourhood – on Fourth and Fifth Roads in Khar (west). The loud music, drunken brawls, parking and traffic chaos, and potential lack of safety for women residents has grown so unbearable that around 150 local residents protested on Saturday night.

However, as they attempted to march at 9.30pm, their protest was shut down by the police, who said they lacked permission. Residents moved their protest to New Creation Apartments, where they met with Santosh Kate, senior police inspector, Khar police station.

Residents were told by Kate that he would arrange a meeting between the residents and other agencies in a week’s time while a WhatsApp group would be formed for “better coordination” between residents and authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} Preeti Choksi, 38, a resident of the neighbourhood, said matters reached a tipping point when an elderly citizen told a couple on the street not to engage in intimate acts in public. “The man grew angry and slapped the senior. That was the boiling point. We decided enough was enough,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preeti Choksi, 38, a resident of the neighbourhood, said matters reached a tipping point when an elderly citizen told a couple on the street not to engage in intimate acts in public. “The man grew angry and slapped the senior. That was the boiling point. We decided enough was enough,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents say the pubs have worsened the traffic chaos in the narrow lanes. Mahendra Ruparel, 68, who owns a law firm and is a resident of New Creation building, said dozens of autorickshaws and taxis wait for pub-goers. “Our cars cannot move for minutes at a time. The entire stretch is jammed even at 1:00am,” he said, adding that valet parking arrangements have not helped. There is only so much space for vehicles here,” he explained.

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Sagar Rohira, 40, of New Creation building, said traffic congestion obstructs residents’ access to their homes. “One of our gates always remains shut because someone has parked a car in front of it,” he said. “At night, we are assaulted by traffic sounds and honking,” said another resident.

Residents also complain about loud music from the pubs late at night, which they say exceeds permissible decibel levels. Pub patrons also engage in brawls and fistfights, while others urinate on pavements, residents allege.

Bhavika said the problems continue even after the pubs close, with patrons lingering near residential buildings and roaming around the locality rather than leaving. Residents said they are seeking better traffic management from the police, proper valet arrangements, additional bouncers outside the pubs and strict enforcement of permissible noise levels.

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They also want the pubs to take responsibility for managing their patrons after they leave the establishments, particularly where their presence results in traffic congestion, obstruction or nuisance. To this end, residents submitted a written complaint to the Khar police station on September 29, with a 72-hour notice seeking action.

Santosh Kate, senior police inspector, Khar police station, told HT, “All the concerns raised by citizens have been noted. We have addressed and resolved them, and routine action will continue,” he said. Admitting that tensions had developed between residents and pubs, he assured residents that their concerns would continue to be addressed.