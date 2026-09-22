MUMBAI: A 36-year-old driver and 50-year-old owner of an MG Windsor were arrested after the car allegedly rammed into four autorickshaws and hit three people, including a 19-year-old woman and a traffic constable, during a late-night drive in Khar early Sunday. The incident occurred around 1.25am near Social Bar on 5th Road, Khar West. 3 hurt, 4 autos damaged in Khar crash; driver, owner held

According to police constable Sanjay Eknath Sanap, he was patrolling the area when he spotted the grey car speeding and hitting vehicles along the road.

The car allegedly struck Stesia Clifton Pereira, 19, who was standing by the roadside. When Sanap rushed to help her and tried to stop the vehicle, he said the man sitting in the rear gestured to the driver to speed away. The vehicle then allegedly struck Sanap and continued, hitting other people and autorickshaws.

It eventually stopped after crashing into another rickshaw. With the help of bystanders, Sanap pushed the car back and pulled Pereira out after she became trapped underneath. She suffered abrasions to her hands, legs and waist and was taken to Bhabha Hospital.

Autorickshaw driver Asarfi Shrichand Mahto suffered a shoulder injury and his vehicle was damaged. Shanay Bhosale and Shrivatsa Palepu were also injured.

Police identified the rear-seat passenger as Mehul Pravinchandra Joshi, 50, a plastic business owner from Malad West, and the driver as Dinesh Nandlal Yadav, 36, from Goregaon West. Both were arrested.