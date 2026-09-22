Haryana plans ₹2,295-cr rural infra push with national agriculture bank funding

Haryana government on Monday said to have drawn up rural infrastructure proposals worth ₹2,295 crore for improvement of irrigation, roads, drinking-water supply and storage infrastructure, with ₹2,181 crore proposed as loan assistance under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). The six proposals prioritised by Haryana government for 2026-27 cover major investments in irrigation, drinking water, roads and warehousing infrastructure. (HT File)

While reviewing the progress of NABARD-assisted infrastructure projects in the state, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasised speedy implementation of ongoing projects and timely submission of claims by implementing departments.

The six proposals prioritised by Haryana government for 2026-27 cover major investments in irrigation, drinking water, roads and warehousing infrastructure.

NABARD chief general manager Nivedita Tiwary informed that the new proposals include an irrigation proposal with a total financial outlay of over ₹315 crore and proposed RIDF assistance of about ₹3000 crore, besides 57 road projects for improvement, widening and strengthening of roads involving a total outlay of nearly ₹496 crore and proposed RIDF assistance of ₹471 crore.

“Both proposals have been submitted on the RIDF web portal,” an official spokesperson of Haryana government said.

A major rural drinking-water proposal covering five Mahagram villages — Bichore, Bisru, Nai, Singar and Pingawan — in Nuh and Palwal districts have a total financial outlay of ₹745 crore, with proposed RIDF assistance of ₹707 crore. The proposal envisages augmentation of water sources through construction of Ranney Wells and related infrastructure in the Yamuna flood plain.

Micro-irrigation was another area reviewed in the meeting, besides the progress of ongoing RIDF projects across various implementing departments.

The meeting was also apprised that the Union finance ministry has approved a borrowing power of ₹2,300 crore from NABARD for Haryana during 2026-27 under Article 293(3) of the constitution of India. Considering expected disbursements of about ₹1,600 crore under RIDF and MIF, the state has scope to identify additional infrastructure projects for possible financing.

Among the potential projects discussed was a proposal for solarisation of government and public buildings. The Phase-I proposal envisages solarisation of about 100 MW, with an estimated project cost of ₹470 crore and proposed NABARD assistance of about ₹423 crore.