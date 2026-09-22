Delhi govt launches solar portal, offers subsidy up to ₹1.56L

New Delhi:Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Delhi PM Surya Ghar’ portal to help residents install rooftop solar systems. The government will provide a combined Centre and Delhi subsidy of up to ₹1.56 lakh for systems up to 3 kW, said officials. Chief minister Rekha Gupta and power minister Ashish Sood during the launch in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Launched under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, the portal will allow residents to register for rooftop solar installations and get information about subsidies, authorised vendors and related services. Registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents can able to apply under the PM Surya Ghar scheme and also get information about options available under Delhi’s solar policy on the same portal.

The registration process has been kept simple. Consumers need to enter their CA number, provide the required information and give consent to proceed, officials said.

Gupta said domestic consumers using up to 400 units of electricity a month will be eligible for rooftop solar systems up to 3 kW without any upfront payment. The Centre provides a subsidy of up to ₹78,000, while the Delhi government will provide an equal amount.

The scheme will also cover common areas and open spaces in group housing societies. The subsidy for such installations has been increased from ₹2,000 per kW to ₹11,000 per kW, according to the government.

The portal provides information on registration, subsidies, authorised vendors and grievance redressal.

To cover households with smaller rooftops, the government is encouraging systems of up to 2 kW and aims for 50% of consumers to choose smaller systems, officials added.

The chief minister said consumers using up to 200 units a month will also be eligible for an additional incentive. If their electricity consumption falls after installing solar panels, the government will provide an incentive equivalent to 75 units for the electricity saved.

Power minister Ashish Sood said the initiative would allow residents to benefit from solar energy for nearly 25 years and help Delhi move towards becoming the country’s “Solar Capital”.