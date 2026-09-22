Bomb threat emails trigger evacuations at Delhi schools

Multiple schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, prompting authorities to undertake emergency evacuations and anti-sabotage checks, police officers aware of the matter said. The school administrations immediately informed the police and fire control room and initiated safety and security protocols, said a senior police officer.

Police said Sanskriti School, The British School and Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri received threat emails around 9.30am. The Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, The Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas and Bal Bharti School in Rohini also received bomb threat emails, they said.

The school administrations immediately informed the police and fire control room and initiated safety and security protocols, said a senior police officer, asking not to be identified.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the fire control room received three calls regarding the threat emails. The first call came around 9.40am from The Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas, while the second and third calls came at 10.35am and 10.45am from Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri and Bal Bharti School in Rohini, respectively.

“We sent fire tenders along with personnel to carry out the necessary evacuation and checking operations,” the official said.

According to the senior officer cited above, multiple police teams reached the schools along with members of the bomb detection and disposal squad, sniffer dogs and other agencies.

“The evacuation process was carried out, and anti-sabotage checks were conducted. As nothing suspicious was found, all email threats were declared hoaxes,” the officer added.

In a message to parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said: “Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have been safely evacuated from the school premises. The police have been informed and are taking the necessary steps.”

It added: “Since students were still writing the examination, the school would like to take some time to assess the situation carefully and arrive at a well-considered decision regarding the remaining examinations. We will communicate further details as soon as a decision is taken.”