J&K House session opens with renewed push for statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed noisy scenes on the first day of its autumn session on Monday, with the opposition BJP accusing the Omar Abdullah-led government of failing to fulfil poll promises. The ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress, meanwhile, pushed for restoration of statehood. BJP legislators during their protest in J&K assembly in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)

BJP members repeatedly disrupted question hour, raising slogans and entering the well of the House to demand rollback of the power tariff hike, regularisation of daily wagers, age relaxation in government jobs and justice for NRHM employees.

Amid the protests and counter-slogans from NC, Congress and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) members, the session saw the tabling of a House committee report by retired Justice Hasnain Masoodi, MLA from Pampore, on alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Minister Javid Ahmad Dar also introduced a Bill to amend the J&K Cooperative Societies Act before the speaker adjourned the House until Tuesday.

The 10-day session began with speaker Abdul Rahim Rather reading obituaries of former ministers Mustafa Kamal, Dharam Paul and Ghulam Hassan Khan, who died since the previous session.

As question hour began, BJP members stood with placards demanding a rollback of power tariffs, regularisation of daily wagers, a salary hike for GRS employees and justice for NHM workers. Rather urged them to nominate a member to speak on their behalf. BJP members then entered the well despite attempts by marshals to stop them. Some sat on the floor chanting, “Fulfil your promises,” while chief minister Omar Abdullah stood up to respond to questions.

CPM leader MY Tarigami, who is part of the ruling coalition, criticised the Centre over the delay in restoring statehood, saying, “Two years have passed, statehood has not been restored.” Some Congress and AIP MLAs joined him, while Khanyar NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar also raised slogans demanding statehood.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said the government was ready to answer the Opposition’s questions on power, water and jobs, but the protests continued.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused the Omar Abdullah government of trying to evade BJP questions on public issues. After the adjournment, Sharma said the BJP was raising issues concerning NHM employees, ASHA and anganwadi workers, CAMPA workers, GRS and technical assistants.

AICC general secretary and Dooru MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir accused BJP MLAs of disrupting proceedings to avoid a united demand by political parties for restoration of statehood. He said the Centre’s failure to restore statehood also affects the functioning of the local government.

Rajouri floods: DPRs prepared, says Omar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the assembly that a detailed assessment of damage caused by recent flash floods and landslides in Rajouri had been completed. Detailed project reports for 403 roads and bridges had been prepared at an estimated cost of ₹185 crore.

Replying to Rajouri MLA Iftikhar Ahmed, Omar said the district administration had received 149 family-wise damage claims. “ ₹40.61 lakh have been disbursed to the affected families under the prescribed SDRF norms. In addition, ₹2.81 crore has been released from the CM’s Relief Fund,” he said.

Over 40,000 vacancies

The government informed the assembly that 40,000-plus posts are vacant across departments, including 3,318 gazetted, 24,427 non-gazetted and 12,927 multi-tasking staff posts. The health and medical education department has the highest number of vacancies, including 2,125 gazetted, 8,064 non-gazetted and 2,608 MTS posts.