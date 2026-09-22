Former Simaria MLA demands CBI probe into Brijesh Ganjhu encounter

Former Simaria MLA Ganesh Ganjhu on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the encounter of Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, supremo of the banned militant organisation Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), who was killed on Sunday in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) in Varanasi. Aggrieved family members of Brijesh Ganjhu carry the latter’s mortal remains, in Chatra, Monday (PTI)

Ganesh, who is Brijesh’s younger brother, raised the demand on Monday after Brijesh’s body arrived at his ancestral village, Luttu Sohavan, in Lawalong police station area of Chatra district for the last rites.

Levelling charges against Jharkhand Police, the former legislator claimed that Brijesh was initially utilised by the state forces to counter Maoist groups before being systematically eliminated.

“How can a person riding a motorcycle simultaneously open indiscriminate fire with both hands?” Ganesh questioned the tactical details provided by the UP ATS regarding the shootout, casting doubt on them.

Speaking to reporters, he openly challenged the official police narrative, labelling the incident a staged “fake encounter” and demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

“My brother never left Lawalong. He was first apprehended by authorities in Chatra and subsequently transported to Uttar Pradesh, where the encounter was staged. I demand a CBI probe into the matter,” he said.

A pall of gloom descended on Lutu village as a large gathering of relatives, villagers, and supporters assembled to pay their respects.

Brijesh’s grieving mother expressed severe anguish over the actions of the law enforcement agencies.

“The police did not treat my son well,” she stated, adding that her son had been leading a normal, peaceful life for the past two years.

The cremation of Brijesh Ganjhu took place Monday. Local authorities monitored the situation as tension remains high following the family’s public allegations.