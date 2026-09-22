J&K House panel report: 63% water schemes non-functional due to ‘negligence’

Sixty-three per cent of the 3,253 water supply and retrofitting schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir are non-operational despite an expenditure of around ₹7,000 crore, a 13-member House committee report tabled in the assembly on Monday said. National Conference MLAs raise slogans demanding restoration of statehood during the first day of the autumn session of the assembly in Srinagar on Monday.

The committee, headed by retired justice Hasnain Masoodi, found “gross negligence and irregularities” in the implementation of the Centre’s flagship rural drinking water scheme and recommended a high-level audit of all projects to fix responsibility on officials and engineers.

The report cited poor maintenance, substandard civil works, irregularities in laying pipelines and awarding contracts, sidelining of panchayati raj institutions, inaccurate records and failure to cover the entire rural population.

It also disputed the department’s claim that the remaining 37% of schemes were fully functional. Field visits found discrepancies in the number of functional household tap connections (FHTCs), while in some locations raw water was being supplied despite non-functional filtration plants, the report mentioned.

The committee said records had projected inflated figures for FHTCs and noted that GI and HDPE pipes were often laid above ground instead of being buried as required. It also flagged the switch from GI (galvanised iron) to HDPE (high-density polyethylene) pipes, saying the decision led to procurement worth about ₹600 crore, causing losses to exchequer besides contributing to delays.

Field inspections in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Udhampur also found abandoned structures, deviations from approved designs and delays allegedly linked to contractors lacking adequate resources.

The committee recommended comprehensive physical verification and audits of all JJM schemes, identification of defective assets and action against responsible officials and contractors. It also sought an inquiry into certain official appointments and referral to an investigating agency wherever warranted.