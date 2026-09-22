After months of delays and repeated cancellations, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday held its first council meeting of the current financial year and approved 28 policy measures covering civic infrastructure and public services in the Lutyens’ Delhi area. NDMC clears 28 proposals in first council meeting in financial year

The decisions include measures to remove dark spots, set up a government computer-based examination centre, establish a 50-bed AYUSH hospital, create a central control room for water supply management, revamp sections of the pre-Independence-era sewerage network and introduce smart parking and electricity metering systems.

The meeting came despite the NDMC Act, 1994, mandating the council to meet at least once every month. No council meeting had been held since February.

The meeting was presided over by Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Verma, who administered the oath of allegiance to newly appointed NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, vice-chairperson Kuljeet Chahal and other council members attended the meeting.

Chahal said several locations in the NDMC area lacked adequate lighting, resulting in dark spots. New octagonal street lights of 6-metre, 8-metre and 11-metre heights will be installed at these locations at an estimated cost of ₹18.26 crore. Electric vehicles will also get a 50% concession on parking charges at NDMC parking facilities.

Dwivedi said the water supply system would be strengthened through a new control room at Old R.K. Ashram Marg. The civic body will also undertake extensive work on its old sewerage network, including pre-Independence-era lines running from C-Hexagon through Lodhi Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Course and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. Two modern sewer-cleaning machines will also be hired.

The council approved a one-time waiver of late-payment surcharge (LPSC) for water consumers at dhobi ghats. As of April 2026, around ₹63.52 crore in water dues was outstanding. The council also removed the earlier 2.5-times multiplication factor for dhobi ghat water charges, which will now be levied at domestic rather than commercial rates.

“The one-time LPSC waiver on pending water dues, along with rationalised water charges for dhobi ghats, will provide relief from the burden of long-pending dues and make the system more reasonable,” Verma said.

The council also approved a 50-bed AYUSH Hospital and Research Centre in Sarojini Nagar. The project will be developed on a 50:50 partnership basis between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and NDMC, at an estimated construction cost of ₹55 crore.

A modern computer-based test centre at Moti Bagh, to be called the Palika Adarsh Examination Centre, was also approved. Dwivedi said it would provide examination facilities for students and generate revenue for the civic body.

The council discussed introducing a smart parking system that would allow users to check parking availability and make payments digitally. Smart electricity metering will also be introduced through an Advanced Metering Infrastructure service provider.

A proposal to replace seven defunct escalators in Connaught Place subways was approved. Of the 22 escalators installed during the redevelopment of Connaught Place in 2010, seven are currently defunct.

The council also approved the draft New Delhi Municipal Council Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2026. The rules will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for final notification. Measures to expedite permissions and provide exemptions from applicable charges in view of challenges related to LPG supply were also approved.

Asked about the delay, Chahal said there were different reasons on different occasions, including members being occupied with other matters, but maintained that the civic body’s work had not been affected.