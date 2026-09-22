Sadar Bazar: Tailor held for sexually assaulting 10-yr-old
A 56-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside his shop in central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Wednesday, police said
A 56-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside his shop in central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Wednesday, police said.
According to investigators, the girl lives with her family in Sadar Bazar and had stepped out to buy stationery on Wednesday night. “According to her complaint, the man, who runs a tailoring shop close to her house, pulled her inside, locked the door and tied her hands and legs,” a police officer, aware of the case, said.
Police said the girl also told them that the man sexually assaulted her inside the shop for around an hour. During the incident, someone also knocked on the shop’s door. He waited for some time and opened the door later. Finding nobody outside, he allegedly left the girl outside the shop and fled, police said the girl told in her complaint.
The girl’s mother and maternal aunt had meanwhile started looking for her as she had not returned home. “They found her sitting outside the shop, where she told them what had happened. Her mother subsequently informed the police,” the officer said.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt said a case was registered at the women’s police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to rape, wrongful confinement and provisions under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Police said the girl was counselled and medically examined, following which her statement was recorded.
The accused was then arrested from the area on Friday, the DCP said.
In a separate case, a 28-year-old woman has alleged that her former husband sexually assaulted their four-year-old daughter in Samaypur Badli, police said.
An officer said that the couple got divorced in February this year and the woman was granted legal custody of the child, according to her complaint. She alleged that the man took the child from their house in Rohini Sector 18 without the mother’s knowledge on Wednesday.
Police said the man later reached the police station with the child and left her there.
Officers then informed her mother and the girl told her about the alleged sexual assault. An FIR was then registered under BNS sections pertaining to kidnapping and rape and provisions under the Pocso Act. The accused is being traced, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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