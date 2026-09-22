Mumbai BMW crash: Deceased driver, 21, had earlier cases, challans for speeding, jumping signals

The Tardeo police investigating Sunday’s BMW crash at the Coastal Road have found that the deceased driver of the car -- 21-year-old Shanay Falgun Gajjar -- was last month allegedly involved in a drunken brawl outside 145 Pub, Bandra West, and was also booked for rash driving at Breach Candy. The luxury car involved in the crash has pending e-challans for speeding, blocking a road and jumping signal, said police. BMW accident: Deceased driver had two earlier cases, e-challans for speeding, jumping signals

“We have found the accused Gujjar, a student, was booked along with Davin Sharma, 24, Dhurav Gupta, 21, and Gaurav Yadav, 23 in a brawl outside 145 Pub,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.

The incident occurred on August 20, when Bandra police constable Baban Sagare was making the rounds of restaurants in the area to check if they were adhering to deadline of closing. Finding 145 Pub open at 1:40 am, when he proceeded to take the manager to the police station, the four accused initially opposed, and subsequently got into brawl among themselves. When the constable tried to intervene, they got into an argument with him, following which they were all taken to the police station where an offence was registered against them under sections 221 (voluntary obstruction of a public servant performing their official duty) of BNS 2023, and various sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

“While the case is under investigation, we have found that one Omkar Shirke, had registered a case against Gujjar for speeding on March, 28,” said the officer.

Shirke was travelling from Breach Candy Hospital towards Mahalaxmi, when a BMW sped past at around 11 pm. “Shirke confronted the driver near Mahalaxmi temple where it had stopped, following which the driver got into an argument with him. The Gamdevi police had registered a case under sections 125 (rash or negligent act) and 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury to any person) of BNS and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act,” said the police officer, adding the car was traced and a charge sheet been filed against Gujjar in this matter.

“We have found there are pending e-challans against the BMW at Azad Maidan and BKC for jumping signal, causing danger by obstruction and speed violations,” said a traffic division officer.

The Tardeo police investigating Sunday’s crash have registered a fresh case against Gujjar under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving/ riding on a public road) and 125 (rash or negligent act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS 2023, and under Motor Vehicle Act sections 184 driving dangerously.

“We are waiting for the blood report to find out if the deceased driver was drunk,” said the police officer.

The officer added, Aaditya Oswal, 21, the lone survivor of the crash was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital where he was operated. He is stable. He had suffered multiple fractures, said the police officer, underscoring the importance of Oswal’s statement in the probe.