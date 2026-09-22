Couple breaks down ₹96,600 Ladakh workcation budget: ‘Socha tha ₹15,000 mein room mil jayega’
A couple shared a detailed breakdown of their month-long Ladakh workcation, revealing they spent ₹96,600 on stay, food, and travel.
Breaking down the real costs of remote work away from metro cities, a digital creator couple revealed they spent ₹96,600 for a month-long living and working experience in Ladakh. The workcation expenses included accommodation, food, scooter rentals, and travel from Manali to Leh with a return flight to Delhi.
The couple explained that they initially thought they would be able to find accommodation for ₹15,000 or maximum ₹20,000. “Socha tha ₹15,000 mein room mil jayega”.
However, they ended up paying ₹30,000 for a month for a “decent stay”. The couple explained that they paid ₹1000 per night for their accommodation.
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In the rest of the post, the couple gave a detailed breakdown of their expenses. For food, they spent ₹9,000 a month and ₹2,100 on a rented scooter. The couple added that they saved money by using the host’s scooter for free.
Then came the grocery and outside food, “Snacks aur grocery pe ₹2,500, aur bahar khaane-peene ka mann kiya toh ₹5,000 alag se gaya [ ₹2,500 for snacks and ₹5,000 for outside food].”
The couple also included the money they spent on travel to and from Ladakh. “We took a trip around Ladakh. That cost us around ₹30,000 more.”
“So that makes living - working - travelling in Ladakh ₹96,600 for two people. Worth it?”
Anjali and Naman are digital content creators. The bio of an Instagram page they jointly manage says they are a "Corporate Couple”.
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Their YouTube bio read, “Hi, we’re Anjali & Naman, newly married best friends. Through this channel, we share travel experiences, everyday moments, honest conversations and the little things that make life feel special.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More