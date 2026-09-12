Gurgaon techie breaks down ₹93,290 monthly expenses despite living in shared 2BHK: ‘Bit too much’

Living in Gurgaon can come with a hefty monthly bill, especially when rent, commuting, food and lifestyle expenses are added together. A 28-year-old techie has sparked a conversation online after revealing that his monthly spending touches ₹93,290, even though he shares a two-bedroom flat. A Gurgaon techie revealed how his monthly expenses had reached ₹93,290, including rent, food and car costs. (Instagram/thatninetofiveguy)

(Also read: Gurgaon woman breaks down ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’)

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Singh shared a video detailing where his money goes each month, from rent and groceries to his car EMI, badminton sessions and coffee.

"This is how much I spend as a 28-year-old corporate guy living alone in Gurgaon. First and foremost comes the rent. I stay in a shared 2 BHK, and my share of rent is ₹19,000 a month. Cook, maid, and car cleaner comes to around ₹4,000 a month. I also have a few appliances on rent, such as washing machine and fridge, which comes around ₹1,000 per month," he said.

Monthly spending adds up Singh said groceries have become one of his bigger expenses since he started focusing on fitness. "And now, since I've started to take my fitness seriously, groceries comes around ₹14,790 per month, which includes my protein and other supplements as well. I spend roughly around ₹5,000 eating out with friends and roughly ₹5,000 ordering in."

He also pays ₹20,000 as a monthly car EMI and spends around ₹7,000 on fuel. His other expenses include ₹2,000 on coffee, ₹2,500 on badminton, between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 on shopping, ₹2,000 on subscriptions and Wi-Fi, and around ₹4,000 on electricity.

One expense he manages to avoid is a gym membership. "Thankfully, one thing where I do not have to spend my money on is my gym membership because I work out in my society gym or my office gym, and both are free for me."

After adding everything up, Singh admitted the figure surprised him. "So total comes out to be ₹93,290, which now I think is a bit too much. I have not included my investments in that, which are separate."

He captioned the video, "Tried to track my monthly expenses and now kinda regret knowing them!"

Watch the clip here: