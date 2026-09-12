Gurgaon techie breaks down ₹93,290 monthly expenses despite living in shared 2BHK: ‘Bit too much’
A Gurgaon techie shared a breakdown of his ₹93,290 monthly spending and said the total felt “a bit too much”.
Living in Gurgaon can come with a hefty monthly bill, especially when rent, commuting, food and lifestyle expenses are added together. A 28-year-old techie has sparked a conversation online after revealing that his monthly spending touches ₹93,290, even though he shares a two-bedroom flat.
(Also read: Gurgaon woman breaks down ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’)
Taking to Instagram, Arjun Singh shared a video detailing where his money goes each month, from rent and groceries to his car EMI, badminton sessions and coffee.
"This is how much I spend as a 28-year-old corporate guy living alone in Gurgaon. First and foremost comes the rent. I stay in a shared 2 BHK, and my share of rent is ₹19,000 a month. Cook, maid, and car cleaner comes to around ₹4,000 a month. I also have a few appliances on rent, such as washing machine and fridge, which comes around ₹1,000 per month," he said.
Monthly spending adds up
Singh said groceries have become one of his bigger expenses since he started focusing on fitness. "And now, since I've started to take my fitness seriously, groceries comes around ₹14,790 per month, which includes my protein and other supplements as well. I spend roughly around ₹5,000 eating out with friends and roughly ₹5,000 ordering in."
He also pays ₹20,000 as a monthly car EMI and spends around ₹7,000 on fuel. His other expenses include ₹2,000 on coffee, ₹2,500 on badminton, between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 on shopping, ₹2,000 on subscriptions and Wi-Fi, and around ₹4,000 on electricity.
One expense he manages to avoid is a gym membership. "Thankfully, one thing where I do not have to spend my money on is my gym membership because I work out in my society gym or my office gym, and both are free for me."
After adding everything up, Singh admitted the figure surprised him. "So total comes out to be ₹93,290, which now I think is a bit too much. I have not included my investments in that, which are separate."
He captioned the video, "Tried to track my monthly expenses and now kinda regret knowing them!"
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video prompted reactions from users discussing the cost of living in Gurgaon. One user wrote, "Gurgaon is getting insanely expensive." Another said, " ₹19k rent sounds reasonable for Gurgaon." A third joked, "At least the gym is free." Another user added, "This budget looks way too relatable."
(Also read: ‘ ₹3 lakh doesn’t feel rich’: Gurgaon founder explains the financial trap of a dual-income household)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More