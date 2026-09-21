3 students killed, 1 critical as BMW plunges 75 feet from coastal road after night out

Three college students died, and a fourth was critically injured when the driver of a speeding luxury car lost control on the Mumbai coastal road, crashed through the wall of the elevated bridge, and plunged 75 feet onto an under-construction parking lot early on Sunday, police said. Mumbai, India - Sept. 20, 2026: A black BMW lies damaged after a crash on the Coastal Road near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala College, while heading from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali. Three people were declared dead at Nair Hospital, while a 20-year-old man remains critically injured. in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The black BMW was speeding along the north-bound carriageway when it leapt off the coastal road while negotiating a curve near Lotus Jetty near Haji Ali, at around 5.20am, officers said, in a horrific crash that was also captured on CCTV cameras. Three of the four students — enrolled at NMIMS in Juhu — died on the spot.

Originally from Ahmedabad and living in a rented accommodation in Juhu, the deceased were identified as Sanay Gujjar (21), who was driving the car; Aditya Jakasnia (19) and a 17-year-old boy who were seated in the back; and Aditya Oswal (20), who was in the passenger seat next to Gujjar. Oswal survived the accident with serious injuries.

Also Read | How did BMW crash on Mumbai Coastal Road? What we know so far

The four were returning from Marine Drive in south Bombay, said the Tardeo police. The car was registered under the name of Gujjar’s father, who is a businessman in Gujarat.

Tardeo police said the car appeared to have been travelling at 120kmph, well above the coastal road’s 80kmph speed limit for the main carriageway. The limit drops to 60kmph inside the undersea twin tunnels, and 40kmph on ramps and curves. Police said the exact speed will be ascertained during the investigation.

Police said they are also probing other probable reasons behind the accident, including drunk driving and mechanical failure.

Police were informed about the accident by a motorist, an eyewitness to the crash.

According to Meena Jagtap, senior police inspector, Tardeo police station, the BMW’s four occupants were taken to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where Gujjar, Jakasnia and the minor were declared dead on arrival. Oswal was admitted with multiple injuries. His family later admitted him to Breach Candy Hospital.

Also Read | BMW mangled, debris on road: Video shows aftermath of Mumbai crash that killed 3

Police said the postmortem examination will determine whether the driver of the car had consumed alcohol before the accident. A case of accidental death has been registered, officers said.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) will also examine the wrecked BMW to determine whether mechanical error or human error caused the crash.

Meanwhile, friends and relatives of the deceased waited outside the postmortem examination centre at the Nair Hospital.

“The families of the deceased are on their way from Gujarat,” said Jagtap.

Doctors at the hospital said that the injuries suffered by all four occupants of the BMW were extensive.

Oswal, who survived the crash, was shifted from the trauma ward to the surgical ward at Nair Hospital but his family discharged him against medical advice at around 11.30am, and admitted him to a private hospital, said assistant medical officer on duty at Nair Hospital, Dr Poonam Jaiswal.

Also Read | 1 killed, 7 injured after truck rams multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

The deceased had suffered severe head trauma, multiple fractures, facial injuries and internal injuries, according to medical officials aware of the matter.

(With inputs from Hepzi Anthony)