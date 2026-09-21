Making Delhi's heritage and infrastructure resilient

Great cities are defined not only by the infrastructure they build, but by what they preserve, restore and pass on. Delhi is uniquely endowed in both respects. The Yamuna and its floodplains, the Ridge, urban forests and biodiversity parks form the city’s ecological foundation; its monuments, historic precincts and archaeological sites carry centuries of history and culture. Conservation cannot mean freezing historic buildings and neighbourhoods in time: Heritage must remain a living part of the city. (SANJEEV VERMA/HT )

As India advances towards the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Delhi must demonstrate how a growing metropolis can combine development with environmental restoration and heritage conservation. The Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 offers the opportunity to place both at the heart of the capital’s future.

The climate crisis has rewritten the rules of urban planning. Rising temperatures, extreme rainfall, acute water stress, deteriorating air quality and biodiversity loss directly affect the health and quality of life of our citizens. Rivers, forests, wetlands, lakes and parks can no longer be viewed merely as amenities; they are essential urban infrastructure.

MPD-2047 envisages an interconnected Green-Blue network integrating the Yamuna, the Ridge, forests, biodiversity parks, water bodies, drains and neighbourhood parks into a unified ecological system.

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Green corridors and urban forests clean the air, temper urban heat island effects and shelter native biodiversity. Rejuvenated water bodies, wetlands and floodplains recharge groundwater and boost the city’s capacity to absorb heavy rainfall. Parks, trails and cycling networks promote active lifestyles and accessible community spaces. The goal is simple: to weave nature into the rhythm of everyday urban life rather than confine it to isolated green pockets.

No vision for Delhi’s future is complete without the Yamuna. For centuries it has shaped the city’s geography, history and civilisation, yet rapid urbanisation has placed unprecedented stress on its floodplains. MPD-2047 places the Yamuna at the centre of Delhi’s ecological regeneration, with nearly 1,700 hectares of floodplain proposed to be protected, conserved and ecologically restored.

To tackle pollution at source, drains flowing into the river will be intercepted and treated through upgraded sewage treatment infrastructure, constructed wetlands and bioremediation, restoring its ecological health and natural floodplain functions.

The larger objective goes further: Delhi must rebuild its relationship with the river. A proposed 52-kilometre cycling corridor, alongside walking trails, public greens and managed recreational spaces, will reconnect citizens with the waterfront, turning restored stretches into vibrant community assets while safeguarding their ecological integrity. A rejuvenated Yamuna can be both an ecological lifeline and a defining public space.

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Complementing it is Delhi’s other ecological pillar, the Ridge, an extension of the ancient Aravalli range. MPD-2047 plans the ecological restoration of approximately 7,784 hectares, prioritising native species and scientific ecosystem management. The objective is not simply more trees, but healthier ecosystems capable of supporting local biodiversity and strengthening the capital’s long-term environmental balance. Urban forests, biodiversity parks and ecological corridors, linked with parks and water bodies, will complete a citywide framework for cleaner air and cooler neighbourhoods.

Few cities possess a legacy as rich as Delhi’s. Its forts, monuments, stepwells, archaeological remains and historic precincts tell the story of the many eras that shaped the city. As Delhi modernises, protecting this inheritance becomes more important, not less. But conservation cannot mean freezing historic buildings and neighbourhoods in time: Heritage must remain a living part of the city, connected to the lives and aspirations of its people.

MPD-2047 envisages bringing around 1,500 heritage assets under Cultural Resource Management Plans, moving conservation from isolated effort towards a structured, long-term framework. Central to this is adaptive reuse: heritage buildings sensitively adapted for museums, libraries, hotels, offices and cultural activities remain useful parts of the city while retaining their historic character.

Planning and financial incentives, including Transferable Development Rights, façade retention and appropriate relaxation of space standards by the competent authority, subject to fire and life-safety requirements, will make conservation economically viable. Conservation should be an opportunity, not a burden.

Heritage is also an economic asset: well-conserved historic areas generate tourism, employment and opportunities for local businesses. MPD-2047 proposes heritage, cultural and festival circuits linking monuments, precincts and public spaces, so that visitors experience Delhi as a living historical landscape rather than a collection of individual monuments. Precincts active around the clock, with better public spaces and pedestrian-friendly streets, can sustain local crafts, food, hospitality and cultural enterprise.

The core strength of MPD-2047 lies in uniting ecological and cultural planning. Many historic sites lie within or beside forests, water bodies, the Ridge and the Yamuna landscape. Connecting them through greenways, cycling paths and revived water systems creates a holistic urban experience: restored water bodies as community spaces, green corridors linking neighbourhoods with biodiversity parks, residents cycling along a restored river, historic precincts alive with culture and commerce.

As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Delhi must prove that development and conservation are complementary, not conflicting. A Viksit Dilli must do more than grow. It must breathe better, live healthier, and honour the heritage that gives it a soul.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu is lieutenant governor of Delhi. The views expressed are personal