Pre-Pujo buzz: Heritage walks enliven Delhi’s CR Park

It’s still almost a month for dhunuchi and dhak to fill the air with Durga Puja vibes in the Capital. But culture enthusiasts can’t hold on to their excitement. It’s therefore the walk conductors who have gone into an overdrive curating exciting ways to provide immersive experiences to those wanting to just stroll through Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) as an annual tradition during this time of the year. Believe it, there’s a lot to explore! To help culture enthusiasts navigate this hub of artistry and divinity, city’s heritage walk conductors are curating pre-Pujo tours — offering everything from historical deep-dives and artisan interactions to authentic Bengali delicacies and market walks.

The experience kicks off with a traditional Bengali breakfast of Radhaballabhi (popular Bengali preparation of lentil-stuffed puri) and piping-hot Aloo Dum, accompanied by steaming chai and deep-dive stories into Pujo history. Through the Pujo Aashchey walk where attendees are getting a rare backstage access to watch artisans who transform raw clay into massive 30-to-50-foot idols.

“There is an electric buzz here about a month and a half before Puja,” says Ramit Mitra, founder of DelhiByFoot, adding, “We call CR Park the ‘Mini Bengal’ of Delhi, and this walk gives attendees a front-row seat to a 500-year-old tradition. You don’t just hear backstories and mythology, you walk through the lanes to watch master artisans who have come all the way from Bengal to handcraft these massive, towering idols over months of painstaking work. For non-Bengalis, it’s an immersive crash course in a rich festival and for the Bengalis living away from home, it’s an emotional reconnection to the sights and sounds of Kolkata (West Bengal).”

Refugee roots to cultural anchors

For a narrative centered on memory and community, the Mitti Se Maa Ka Safar walk organized by Sabhyata Foundation will take participants through Market No 1 and the iconic Kali Mandir in CR Park. “The first community Puja was held here in 1970 in the park opposite Market 1, with just 25 to 30 families,” shares heritage expert Archana Jain, who will lead the walk. She explains, “Everyone knows CR Park as Mini Kolkata, but people often miss the story behind the celebration... Our aim is to give a deeper understanding of the community’s history, the journey of Bengali refugees post-Partition, and the traditions they preserved here. The Kali Mandir has became a spiritual anchor for the community, while Market No 1 captures everyday Bengali culture and the quintessential adda.”

Capturing clay through lens